British As Folk.

I'll need more information.

It is a new six-part series on Dave that sees comedians Fern Brady, Darren Harriott and Ivo Graham embark on a road trip seeking answers to a burning question: what does it mean to be "British" today?

Traversing the highways and byways, the trio will delve into age-old stereotypes and traditions to find out if the country is as divided and disorientated as it often seems.

HeraldScotland: Darren Harriott, Fern Brady and Ivo Graham present comedy travel series British As Folk on Dave. They are photographed in Glasgow. Picture: DaveDarren Harriott, Fern Brady and Ivo Graham present comedy travel series British As Folk on Dave. They are photographed in Glasgow. Picture: Dave

Who do they meet?

Everyone from the inventor of the perfect poached egg to a professor responsible for identifying Richard III of England's remains.

Is Scotland on the itinerary?

Affirmative. Look out for episode four, due to air on October 4, titled "Scotland: Do The Scots Really Hate The English?" In this dispatch, West Lothian-born Brady gives her travelling companions a whistle-stop tour of her homeland.

What does that entail?

According to Brady, they will do yoga "with a load of painter decorators and electricians on a council estate", go white-water rafting "while attempting to interview a comedian" and learn wilderness survival skills "with a guy who makes his own knives up a mountain".

Anything else?

Visits to the Midlands, East Yorkshire, Cornwall and Essex, as well as Wales.

When can I watch?

British As Folk begins on Dave, Monday, at 10pm with new episodes weekly.