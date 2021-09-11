What's the story?

British As Folk.

I'll need more information.

It is a new six-part series on Dave that sees comedians Fern Brady, Darren Harriott and Ivo Graham embark on a road trip seeking answers to a burning question: what does it mean to be "British" today?

Traversing the highways and byways, the trio will delve into age-old stereotypes and traditions to find out if the country is as divided and disorientated as it often seems.

Darren Harriott, Fern Brady and Ivo Graham present comedy travel series British As Folk on Dave. They are photographed in Glasgow. Picture: Dave

Who do they meet?

Everyone from the inventor of the perfect poached egg to a professor responsible for identifying Richard III of England's remains.

Is Scotland on the itinerary?

Affirmative. Look out for episode four, due to air on October 4, titled "Scotland: Do The Scots Really Hate The English?" In this dispatch, West Lothian-born Brady gives her travelling companions a whistle-stop tour of her homeland.

What does that entail?

According to Brady, they will do yoga "with a load of painter decorators and electricians on a council estate", go white-water rafting "while attempting to interview a comedian" and learn wilderness survival skills "with a guy who makes his own knives up a mountain".

Anything else?

Visits to the Midlands, East Yorkshire, Cornwall and Essex, as well as Wales.

When can I watch?

British As Folk begins on Dave, Monday, at 10pm with new episodes weekly.