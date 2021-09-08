Emma Raducanu extended her stunning progress at the US Open by beating Belinda Bencic 6-3 6-4 to reach the semi-finals.
The 18-year-old from Kent became the first qualifier in US Open history to reach the last four with another outstanding display against the reigning Olympic champion.
Raducanu, ranked 361st in the world when she burst on to the scene at Wimbledon earlier this summer, broke 11th seed Bencic once in the first set and twice in the second and made few unforced errors.
