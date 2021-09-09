David Hopkin has stepped down from his position as Ayr United boss.
A cllub statement read: "Ayr United can confirm that we today have parted company with Manager, David Hopkin.
"Whilst naturally the terms of our discussions with David Hopkin remain confidential, we respect his views and would like to put on record our thanks for his efforts and wish him well for the future.
"Training and match preparation will be co-ordinated by Jim Duffy, John Joyce, Dave Timmins and Derek Stillie over the next period and we very much appreciate their continued support.
"Our games over the next few weeks are of the utmost importance and we urge fans to continue to support us to get through what has been a challenging time at the Club between our Covid issues and recent results.
"We are looking forward to our fans cheering the team on to good results over the coming weeks and months."
