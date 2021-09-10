HEARTS boss Robbie Neilson says he is pleased that his side's strong start to the 2021-22 Premiership season has been recognised after the 41-year-old was named Glen's Manager of the Month for August.

The recently-promoted club sit second in the standings after four rounds of fixtures, narrowly behind Edinburgh rivals Hibernian, with three wins and a solitary draw to their name.

The top two meet at Tynecastle on Sunday in the first derby of the season an Neilson is targetting another three points - adding that while it has been a good start for the Jambos, the hard work starts now to maintain that form.

"It’s nice that our form has been recognised and, for me, this award is for everyone involved with the team," he said.

"We win together and we lose together, and there has been a lot of hard work put in by the players, the coaches and all of the backroom staff at the start of the season.

"It is, however, only a start. We want to keep our form going and we will keep working away to give ourselves the best chance of doing so."

Colin Matthews, CEO of Glen’s owner the Loch Lomond Group, added: "The Jambos are back – and what a start they have had to their 2021-22 campaign.

"After finishing the first few games undefeated, Robbie Neilson fully deserves his Scottish Premiership Glen’s Manager of the Month award. Congratulations to him and his staff."