María Mendiola, who was half of the band Baccara behind disco anthem Yes Sir, I Can Boogie, has died at the age of 69.
The singer, who was one half of the Spanish duo, died in Madrid surrounded by her family on Saturday morning.
The duo are known for their anthem Yes Sir I Can Boogie which topped the charts in 10 European countries, including the UK, selling 16 million copies.
It became an anthem for the Scotland national team ahead of Euro 2020.
Her bandmate Cristina Sevilla confirmed the news on Instagram saying: "My dear Maria, a wonderful artist but above all my friend left us today,"
"I can only thank so much love for how I have received from you."
Mendiola's family also released a statement which read: "She will always be remembered for her love, dedication and respect for the world of music and interpretation. We will always remember her smile."
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.