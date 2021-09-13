By George Mair



ONE of the largest and most impressive private collections of art and antiques to come to auction in Scotland, from the Edinburgh home of a late Scottish dancing icon, is expected to fetch over £200,000 at auction this week.

The “unrivalled” collection was amassed by William Mowat-Thomson, the pioneering teacher of dance, drama and yoga, who launched Scotland’s first full-time dance course as well as the Scottish Yoga Centre and whose venues and home welcomed the likes of David Bowie, Steven Berkoff and Barbara Windsor.

A collector of “the most wonderful array of art and antiques”, friends admired his eye for spotting and procuring items of beauty and referred to his house in St Bernard’s Crescent in Edinburgh as “the V&A”.

When he passed away in October 2019, at the age of 86, he had built a collection of furniture, art, books, porcelain, silver and objets d’art described by experts as “unrivalled in breadth and vibrancy”.

Nearly 1000 objects, ranging from Scottish paintings to French baroque furniture and elaborately decorated clocks to marble busts of Greek and Roman gods will go under the hammer at McTear’s auction house in Glasgow over two days - September 17 and 18.

Leading lots in “The contents of 19 St Bernard’s Crescent, Edinburgh, the private collection of William Mowat-Thomson”, include a 1913 oil painting of Colonsay by Edinburgh artist William Marshall Brown, and a bust of Apollo, the god of archery, music and dance, each estimated at £4000-6000.

Other highlights include a 19th century Italian oil painting of The Madonna Della Salla in a Florentine giltwood frame, estimated at £2000-3000, and a 19th century Japanese lacquered ebonised and shibayama inlaid cabinet, valued at £1500-2000.

Unusual objects in the extraordinary collection include an Imperial Russian officer’s dress sword, expected to attract bids of £100-200; an Art Deco porcelain figure of a belly dancer valued at £50-100; a pair of Victorian brown leather riding boots, estimated at £40-60; and a Victorian brass doorstop in the shape of a dolphin, which could make £30-50.

Elsewhere, Chinese teapots; George III wine glasses; a collection of mother of pearl card cases and a late Victorian oak solitaire board could rake in hundreds of pounds each, while a late 19th century walnut wig stand, complete with a long wig tied with a ribbon might fetch just £30-50.

Collectors interested in purchasing objects from the collection will be able to view the lots ahead of the sale at McTear’s in Glasgow, from September 14.

Mowat-Thomson was an iconic figure in Scottish dance, whose pioneering Theatre School of Dance and Drama in the capital’s Shandwick Place and later in Stockbridge provided professional training for dancers across Scotland.

A hugely talented dance and yoga teacher and ballet pianist, Mowat-Thomson would frequently host extravagant dinner parties at his St Bernard’s Crescent residence, with the focus of conversation invariably turning to the array of fascinating artifacts he had procured during decades of collecting.

McTear’s Director, Magda Ketterer, said: “This an astounding collection of unrivalled breadth and vibrancy that was lovingly created over a lifetime of collecting.

“A great friend of William Mowat-Thomson recalls that those visiting his magnificent residence at St Bernard’s Crescent, Edinburgh, affectionately referred to it as the V&A, being as it was a museum of beautiful objets d’art.

“There are so many wonderful items, covering so many styles and eras, that it is impossible to highlight any one piece as a stand-out lot. Potential bidders who visit

McTear’s during the viewing period will be spoiled for choice and treated to a collection that tells a fascinating story of one of Scotland’s most iconic artistic figures.”

Mowat-Thomson was born on the Orkney island of Shapinsay on April 8, 1933. He developed a love for acting, singing and dancing and moved to Edinburgh after his talent was spotted by a ballet teacher, and played piano to pay for dance classes at the Scottish Ballet School and later in London.

Back in Edinburgh, he started the first full-time dance course in Scotland, offering a broad dance education from premises in Shandwick Place, then bought a property in Stockbridge, which he transformed into the Theatre School of Dance and Drama.

His dance and drama venues welcomed pupils from near and far as well as performers from around the globe visiting Edinburgh, and former pupils recall spotting the likes of David Bowie, actor Steven Berkoff, and the late dancer, actor and mime artist Lindsay Kemp, who mentored Bowie and Kate Bush and helped inspire Bowie’s Ziggy Stardust.

At his home in St Bernard’s Crescent, Mowat-Thomson would rent out the basement flat to touring performers such as Barbara Windsor and Christopher Biggins.

Former pupils have also recalled the gentle tap of Mowat-Thomson’s silver-topped cane, which he used for correcting their posture -- an 82cm long Victorian white metal-topped cane is estimated at £30-50 in the auction.

Other friends recall dinner parties and being surrounded by an array of beautiful objects such as his stunning selection of Georgian furniture, silver, glass and porcelain including the two pristine George III Chinese Chippendale elbow chairs that could fetch £1200; and busts such as the 19th Century Carrara marble of Emperor Hadrian’s lover, Antinous, valued at £1500-2000.