British actress Tanya Fear has been reported missing in southern California.
Her manager Alex Cole confirmed that her family have reported her missing to Los Angeles police.
The former Doctor Who star was last seen on Thursday.
Fear has appeared in UK shows Cleaning Up and Endeavour, as well as the 2015 film A Moving Image, but is mostly known for her role in Doctor Who in 2018.
Fear has been living in Hollywood, near the music venue Hollywood Bowl and had recently been trying out stand-up comedy.
Author Bolu Babalola shared a missing poster for Fear on Twitter, writing, “My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021.
My friend Tanya has gone missing in the LA/Hollywood Bowl area. She hasn't been seen since 9th September 2021. If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear . Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT❤ pic.twitter.com/dmqwKdOlSh— Bolu Babalola (@BeeBabs) September 12, 2021
"If anyone has any useful information please call (626)-232-8616 #FindTanyaFear," the tweet read. "Would appreciate if those in the area or with reach in that area RT."
