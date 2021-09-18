The Starling (Netflix, from Fri)

What do you get if you combine the talent of Melissa McCarthy, the quirky charm of Chris O'Dowd and the gravitas of Kevin Kline? This bittersweet comedy is the answer. McCarthy and O'Dowd play Lilly and Jack Maynard, a couple trying to cope with a terrible personal loss. While he heads to a facility to deal with his overwhelming emotions, she becomes increasingly obsessed with getting rid of a starling that has nested in her garden. Lilly finds unlikely support and guidance in the form of psychologist-turned-vet Larry (Kline), who comes with baggage of his own, and slowly reveals an avenue for her grief, the courage to heal her relationships and rediscover her capacity for love. Timothy Olyphant also stars.

Star Wars Visions (Disney, from Wed)

To say that Star Wars fans around the world are super-excited about this series is a bit like admitting they're sort-of into science fiction. A combination of anthology and animation, it features nine breathtaking short films, offering a new take on stories from across the Star Wars universe, created by six of Japan's top anime studios, including Studio Trigger, best known for Promare and Kill La Kill, and Science SARU, the brains behind Devilman Crybaby. The vocal cast includes glittering names such as Lucy Liu, Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Neil Patrick Harris, while in a first for the Disney company, those looking for an authentic anime experience can watch the whole thing in Japanese with English subtitles.

Y: The Last Man (Disney, from Wed)

More comic-book related entertainment is served up by the streaming platform, but this time we're being immersed in the darker universe of DC Comics and this acclaimed series, created by Brian K Vaughan and Pia Guerra. In case you're unfamiliar with their work (and we guarantee you're going to be completely hooked afterward), Y is set in a post-apocalyptic world where a cataclysmic event has decimated every mammal with a Y chromosome - apart from one cisgender man and his pet monkey. The show follows these unlikely survivors as they struggle to get a grip on this brave new world, and their efforts to restore what was lost, as well as their attempts to grab the opportunity to build something better.

Dear White People (Netflix, from Wed)

The curtain goes up on the fourth and final series of this cracking drama, based on the hit movie of the same name, following a group of Black students speaking out against racism at prestigious Winchester University. Fans will be pleased to know creator Justin Simien, as well as leading players Logan Browning, Brandon P Bell, Antoinette Robertson and DeRon Horton are all present and correct. Even better, we're going to be treated to the show's first-ever musical season, as part of Simien's plan for it to "go out with a bang". Devotees will also hope to learn more about the Order of X, and it will be fascinating to see what Queer Eye's Karamo Brown and Rome Flynn of How to Get Away with Murder get up to as new cast additions.

Foundation (Apple TV, from Fri)

It's been a long time coming, but finally someone's had the guts to translate Isaac Asimov's award-winning novels to the small screen. David S. Goyer is the man we have to thank, and if you haven't read the books, you're in for a treat. When revolutionary Dr Hari Seldon predicts the impending fall of the Empire, he and a band of loyal followers venture to the far reaches of the galaxy to establish The Foundation to rebuild and preserve the future of civilisation. Enraged by Hari's claims, the ruling Cleons - a long line of emperor clones - fear their grasp on the galaxy may be weakening, as they're forced to reckon with the thought of losing their legacy forever. Jared Harris and Lee Pace head the cast.