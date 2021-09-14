IT is a vision which could put Glasgow on the map as a city of wellbeing with proposals being draw up to develop land which could attract a health-driven complex.

As Glasgow emerges from the pandemic with a chance to build back better, experts have argued cities need to reinvent themselves as places which offer experiences.

Now there is the potential that a huge water park and spa resort could be built near the close to the flagship Riverside Museum in Glasgow.

Therapeutic mineral pools, warm water lagoons and botanical gardens could be part of the well being attraction from Therme Group, which has previously announced its intention to come to Scotland.

The company is currently building a £250million leisure resort in Manchester featuring wave pools, slides and multi-sensorial saunas in a tropical setting. The resort, the firm's first in the UK, is due to open in 2023 and the group is already well established in Europe, with sites in Germany and Romania.

A funding bid has been submitted to develop the stables at Pollok country park. Photograph by Colin Mearns.

It is understood Glasgow City Council is considering applying for funding to prepare a site for Therme Scotland to build on near the transport museum.

Therme did not reveal whether it would construct its health-driven complex in Glasgow but said it is definitely bidding to open a site in Scotland.

Stelian Iacob, CEO Therme Group UK said: “In October 2020 Therme Group announced that it will be bringing its well being concept to Scotland. We are in discussions with stakeholders about our plans and will be announcing details in due course.”

The leisure boss explained more about what the relaxing destination would offer.

Mr Iacob said: “Therme’s urban oasis offers healthy activities and time to relax and unwind, with activities for children, adults and seniors. Therme combines water-based activities with fitness programming, attractions, well being therapies, botanics, food and nutrition and art and culture to create a unique experience.

“Driven by our vision of ‘wellbeing for all’, our facilities are always affordable and inclusive, suitable for everyone all year round.”

Therme Scotland’s site preparation is one of a list of projects that the council may request funding for from the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund. Other potential proposals include restoration of the People’s Palace and Gardens and a garden cap over the M8 among others.

The UK Government Levelling Up Fund has earmarked £432 million for Scotland – allowing local councils to bid for cash.

Glasgow City Council can submit seven bids.

The council revealed the potential funding bid proposals in a paper to the City Administration Committee earlier this year.

A funding bid to transform Pollok Country Park stables was submitted to the UK Government scheme after city councillors gave the go ahead in June.

The council decided to submit an application to the Levelling Up Fund for Pollok Country Park Stables and Courtyard.

In April, the council approved plans to bid for funding from the UK Government for three new programmes - the Levelling Up, Community Renewal and Community Ownership Funds.

The Levelling Up Fund (LUF) has £800million available for projects in Scotland, Northern Ireland and Wales. These projects come under three themes: smaller transport schemes that will make a genuine difference in local areas; town centre and high street regeneration; and support for the maintenance and expansion of cultural and heritage assets.

Officers recommended that the application for Pollok Country Park Stables and Courtyard be submitted for the first funding call. The project would revitalise the dilapidated Category A listed Stables & Old Courtyard in Pollok Country Park, and deliver a heritage attraction that enhances the unique characteristics of the Country Park, fostering civic pride and bringing economic benefits to the area.

Professor Rohinton Emmanuel, of Glasgow Caledonian University, previously told The Herald, offering people an experience could be the way forward.

The professor, an expert in Sustainable Design and Construction, said: “The single activity focus could help city centre regeneration as it had been over-relying on retail for some years now so maybe this is now an opportunity. You could offer people the notion of an experience."