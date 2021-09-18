CENTENARY:

Next month marks the centenary of the birth of one of Orkney’s most celebrated writers, and author James Robertson will shortly deliver The George Mackay Brown Memorial Lecture for 2021. Titled “All Time Was Gathered Up – brief life and the everlasting in George Mackay Brown’s novels”, it will be delivered via Zoom on Wednesday, September 22 at 7.30pm. For a free link to the lecture, email: gmbfellows@gmail.com

The lecture is part of a series of centenary events run by the George Mackay Brown Fellowship. It includes a Book Group event on Monday (September 20), in which Linden Bicket and Kirsteen McCue will discuss the author's seminal work, An Orkney Tapestry. First published in 1969, it's recently been rereleased by Birlinn in a new edition edited by Bicket and McCue (£12.99). A celebration of place and people, the book asks troubled questions of the future.

The new edition includes drawings by the artist Sylvia Wishart, a close friend of the writer, which were commissioned for the original hardback.

For more information on the George Mackay Brown centenary, visit georgemackaybrownfellowship.com

TEEN FICTION:

Young readers are being urged to help choose the winner of The Scottish Teenage Book Prize. Set up by the Scottish Book Trust to celebrate the most popular teen books by authors and publishers in Scotland, the award is now in its sixth year, and the Scottish Book Trust (SBT) hopes teenagers of all ages read the three shortlisted books then vote for the overall winner, as part of their class, book group or individually, by the deadline of March 25 next year.

Announced earlier this month, the shortlisted titles are: Finn & Rye & Fireflies by Harry Cook (Black & White Publishing); The Infinite by Patience Agbabi (Canongate Books); and The Infinity Files by SM Wilson (‎Usborne Publishing).

Finn & Rye & Fireflies follows a 16-year-old boy as he moves to a new town and falls in love, but struggles with his family’s attempts at conversation therapy. The Infinite is the story of Elle, a “Leapling” – one of the special children born on February 29 who possess The Gift of moving through time. The Infinity Files features Ash, a failed starfighter pilot who must secretly planet-hop through the galaxies, stealing or returning treasures that have the power to stop wars – or start them.

SBT chief executive, Marc Lambert, said: “It’s exciting to see a range of genres on this year’s shortlist, from space operas to time-travellers. We hope the teenagers of Scotland enjoy reading this year’s shortlist and we look forward to the result of the vote.”

For more information and to register to vote, visit scottishbooktrust.com/reading-and-stories/scottish-teenage-book-prize

LAUNCHING:

Seasoned hillwalker and Munro "bagger" Andrew Dempster launches his new book, The Munros: A History (Luath Press) online with the National Library of Scotland on Tuesday, September 21 at 2pm. Full details: eventbrite.ca/e/the-munros-a-history-tickets-166798586061

Former Labour MSP Neil Findlay’s new book, If You Don't Run They Can't Chase You is based on the first-hand accounts of social justice campaigns such as Scottish Mesh Survivors, Grenfell and the Shrewsbury 24. It will be launched in person at Blackwell’s Edinburgh South Bridge on Thursday, September 23 at 6.30pm. Full details: eventbrite.co.uk/e/if-you-dont-run-they-cant-chase-you-neil-findlay-tickets-169758190317