FIVE member clubs have commissioned an independent 'strategic and holistic' review of the SPFL.

Aberdeen, Dundee, Dundee United, Hearts and Hibs have worked, with the endorsement of the SPFL, to launch the report which will focus on "identifying ways of unlocking significant additional revenues for the benefit of all in professional Scottish club football".

Deloitte's Sports Business Group will lead the first phase of a six-month review to develop a blueprint for the future of the game in Scotland.

The four key areas for the report are commercial growth, the SPFL brand, SPFL Structure, Governance, Organisation, Resources, and Competition and finally, Strategic Projects.

Announcing the independent review, a statement from the clubs involved read: "As a group of Clubs, who will spend around £600m over the next ten years (in both operations and infrastructure) we believe a clear vision and strategy with measurable goals is needed if Scottish Football is to continue to grow and prosper on and off the pitch, and ultimately compete with similar-sized countries and leagues across Europe."

It's hoped the review will lead to a significant increase in the financial distribution to clubs, with a goal of increasing from the current £27million total to at least £50m within five years.

As well as working on improving the image and branding of Scottish football "structural and organisational changes" will be recommended to the SPFL to improve the governance of the leagues.

Initiatives including philanthropy, youth academy schemes, government relations and player development models will also be highlighted through the review.

The end goal of the review and methods raised through it is hoped to be increased revenue leading to producing better technically gifted player to compete in Europe for club teams as well as at a national team level.

Neil Doncaster, SPFL Chief Executive, said: “The SPFL Board has already been in discussion with a number of the clubs involved regarding this independent strategic review.

"We wholeheartedly welcome and support any initiative that has the good of the game at its heart.

“We know Deloitte well and the SPFL will play a full, active and positive role in the process and we look forward to seeing what proposals and innovations emerge from it.”