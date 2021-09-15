Four men have been arrested in connection with the death of journalist Lyra McKee.
The extremist group that styles itself the New IRA was responsible for the killing.
Police have said that the men, who are aged 19, 20, 21 and 33, were all arrested on Wednesday under the Terrorism Act.
Ms McKee was shot and killed while observing rioting in Derry's Creggan estate, Londonderry, in April 2019 when she was just 29.
The arrested men have been taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for interview.
One man has already been charged with murder and another man charged with rioting and associated offences on the night Ms McKee was killed.
Police Service of Northern Ireland Detective Superintendent Jason Murphy said: "These arrests are the culmination of a detailed two-year investigation into Lyra's murder and the events which preceded it.
"The local community have supported the Police Service of Northern Ireland throughout the course of this protracted investigation and I wish to thank them for their continued support," he added.
