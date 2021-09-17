Scotland's Kiltwalk event reinvented itself during lockdown with virtual events taking the place of the traditional walks across the country.

In a bid to help people still have an opportunity to raise money for their favourite charity there was the chance to take part in the Virtual Kiltwalk in September 2020 and also earlier this year.

Funds raised by participants were topped by supporter Sir Tom Hunter, through The Hunter Foundation.

Kiltwalk heroes alongside The Hunter Foundation have raised £20.6 million in five years for more than 2,000 Scottish charities.

Glasgow 2019 - were you there?

That’s double the target set by Sir Tom Hunter when he became involved with the Kiltwalk charity in 2015. Every penny, every pound of the £13.9m raised by Kiltwalkers was paid-out to 2,100 different charities and this was topped-up by £6. by The Hunter Foundation.

Here are just some of the highlights and memories from the past six years...

2015 The Hunter Foundation rescues the much loved Kiltwalk and produces a new model where every penny raised goes to charity. Major sponsorship backing comes from the Royal Bank of Scotland and Arnold Clark plus Johnston Carmichael and STV Children’s Appeal.

2016 Glasgow Kiltwalk sets off from Hampden Park on April 24 with 4,001 heroes. Aberdeen, Speyside and Edinburgh events follow. 7,300 Kiltwalkers raise £800,000 for 299 children’s charities. A-list supporters include Gerard Butler, Gary Barlow, Judy Murray and Thierry Henry. £877,000 raised for 299 charities.

Leading the way in Dundee in 2019

2017 Sir Tom announces 40% top up on every penny raised and Kiltwalk opens up to all Scottish charities. Walker numbers rocket to 14k. £2.7m raised for 760 charities.

2018 The Kiltwalk community grows to 20,000 walkers. A highlight came from Kiltwalk’s first ever Ambassador, the late Joanna Lamb. The young woman inspired thousands braving the elements at the Edinburgh Kiltwalk with her rousing speech at the Mighty Stride Start line.£5.08m raised for 1,100 charities.

2019 Kiltwalk is named in the UK’s Top 5 Mass Fundraising event and experiences a record-breaking year with 25,000 participants and £5m from Kiltwalkers topped-up by £2m by Sir Tom.

Arnold Clark gives away seven brand new cars, all won by fundraising Kiltwalk heroes. £7m raised for 1,300 charities.

Sense of achievement at crossing the finish line

2020 Sir Tom delights charities by promising to increase his top-up from 40% to 50% then the world stops for COVID 19.

All four Kiltwalks are cancelled due to the pandemic but nothing stops Kiltwalk so the Kiltwalk community Scotland-wide takes on two virtual challenges.

Sir Tom tops up all fundraising by 100%. £5m is raised for 906 charities - £2.5m plus a 100% top up from Sir Tom.

2021 Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk in April with nearly 11,000 participants raises over £4m and boosted by £2m, 50% top-up from The Hunter Foundation.

Scotland’s Kiltwalk in Glasgow on Sunday, September 26 will be the first live Kiltwalk in two years.

There is still time to sign up for the event and raise money for your chosen charity. Go to https://www.thekiltwalk.co.uk/scotlandskiltwalk