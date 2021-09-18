There have been 6,116 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours. 

According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 27 new deaths in the same period. 

Of the 73,358 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 9.0% were positive.

99 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 1,052 in hospital.

4,151,735 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,802,183 have received their second dose.

The cases and deaths reported may be higher as a result of a backlog of data being processed following technical issues affecting reporting on 16 September 2021.

 

