There have been 6,116 new cases of Covid-19 reported in Scotland in the past 24 hours.
According to Scottish Government statistics, there have been 27 new deaths in the same period.
Of the 73,358 new tests for Covid-19 reported results – 9.0% were positive.
READ MORE: What are the symptoms for the Delta Covid variant and how do they differ?
99 people were in intensive care yesterday with recently confirmed Covid-19 with 1,052 in hospital.
4,151,735 people have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccination and 3,802,183 have received their second dose.
The cases and deaths reported may be higher as a result of a backlog of data being processed following technical issues affecting reporting on 16 September 2021.
READ MORE: Coronavirus: Why Delta variant has left herd immunity from vaccines alone mathematically impossible
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment