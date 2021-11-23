Urgent operations have been cancelled at a Scottish hospital which is said to be experiencing “extreme pressure”.

NHS Highland said continued high numbers of emergency admissions at Raigmore Hospital over the weekend had led to the delay of planned and urgent surgery.

Katherine Sutton, Chief Officer for Acute Services, said: “Rescheduling surgery is always a last resort as we know the disappointment this can cause, and I apologise to everyone affected.

“We are under extreme pressure and need to make beds available for emergency admissions.

“We are also taking other action to try and discharge patients who can be supported at home, and I would like to thank the relatives and carers who make this possible.

“There may be cases where people can be treated or moved for recuperation to one of our community-based facilities, so if you have a relative in Raigmore, it is possible you will be contacted about them being moved.”

The board urged the public to call 111 to access the “most appropriate” care and said local A&E units remained open for life-threatening cases.

Ms Sutton added: “Please consider which service is best for you and this may help us provide the best service to the population of Highland.

“Our staff and partners, not only in hospitals but in all health and care settings, are working incredibly hard to provide the best care possible.”

A number of under-pressure health boards including NHS Lanarkshire have received military support in recent weeks.