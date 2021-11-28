A MAN has been arrested after a woman’s body was discovered at a property in Stirling.
Police were called to reports of a body found at an address in Cultenhove Crescent in the St Ninians area of the city on Sunday at about 5am.
Officers attended and a woman was found dead in the property.
A man has been arrested in connection with the death and officers are still currently at the scene.
A police spokesperson said inquiries into the woman’s death are ongoing.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.