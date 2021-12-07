I love olive tapenade, I literally could eat it on warm bread all day, however I recently tried a delicious sundried tomato version while on holiday, and then recreated it at home… I think it might just be a new favourite. Superb when made into puff pastry twists or served with fresh crusty bread.
Ingredients
60g Parmesan cheese, cut in pieces (2 cm)
110 g sun-dried tomatoes, including its oil
4 sprigs fresh basil leaves
70g pine nuts, toasted
4 garlic cloves
½ fresh red chili deseeded and chopped
½ tsp fine sea salt
2 tsp ground black pepper
2-4 tbsp. extra virgin olive oil depending on consistency
Twists
Puff pastry
1 x egg – whisked
Method
Pre heat oven gas mark 7 /220c/ Fan 200c
Grate the cheese and set to the side. Add all ingredients except the additional olive oil into a bender and combine together, add the parmesan and blend for a further 30 seconds, then slowly drizzle in the olive oil until your mixture loosens.
Serve as a spread or as a dip with focaccia or sourdough, or place in an airtight container in the fridge for up to 2 weeks.
If you want to make the twists roll out a sheet of puff pastry until thin. Spread the tapenade over the pastry then lay another sheet of puff pastry over the top. Egg wash and cut into thin strips twisting slightly. Place on a greased tray and bake in the oven for around 10 minutes.
Gary Townsend is head chef at One Devonshire Gardens by Hotel du Vin, Glasgow. See www.hotelduvin.com or phone 0141 378 0385 to book.
