SCOTTISH Rugby and Stirling County last night announced the death of Siobhan Cattigan, a back-row forward who won 19 caps between 2018 and 2021.
Her most recent cap was in Scotland's World Cup qualifying match against Spain. She was 26 when she passed away last Friday.
A statement on the SRU's website said: "Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died. The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan's family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time. Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing on-going support to those most closely affected."
A statement on the County website added: “It’s with a heavy heart we pass on the news of the tragic passing of Siobhan (Shibby) on Friday 26th November.
"Shibby has been a big part of County for many years and will be hugely missed by everyone at the club. She was central to the development of women’s rugby within the club & an inspiration to the girls in the youth section.
“Shibby was a teammate & friend & we deeply mourn her loss. Our love, thoughts & heartfelt condolences are with Shibby’s family at this devastating time. We very much hope their privacy will be respected by everyone as they deal with their tragic loss.”
