Parent Power for the Sunday Times Schools Guide has named its top Scottish schools for 2022.
There are different lists for state and private schools, with institutions in various areas making the cut.
These schools are ranked by their pre-pandemic exam results in 2018 and 2019.
Bishopbriggs Academy has been named Scottish Secondary School of the Decade, having risen through the ranks.
The school only broke the top 50 in 2011, and this year has been named number 10 on the state school list.
Here are the Sunday Times' best Scottish schools for 2022...
The top 10 state secondary schools in Scotland
1. Jordanhill, Glasgow
2=. St Ninian's High School, Giffnock
2=. Boroughmuir High School, Edinburgh
4. Mearns Castle High School, Glasgow
5. Dunblane High School, Dunblane
6. Bearsden Academy, Bearsden
7. Williamwood High School, Glasgow
8. Gryffe High School, Houston
9. Douglas Academy, Milngavie
10. Bishopbriggs Academy, Bishopbriggs
The top 10 independent secondary schools in Scotland
1. George Heriot's School, Edinburgh
2. Hutchesons' Grammar School, Glasgow
3. The High School of Glasgow, Glasgow
4. The Glasgow Academy, Glasgow
5. St Mary's Music School, Edinburgh
6. St Margaret's School for Girls, Aberdeen
7. The Mary Erskine School, Edinburgh
8. The Edinburgh Academy, Edinburgh
9. St Columba's School, Kilmacolm
10. Stewart Melville College, Edinburgh
The top independent secondary schools in Scotland (A-Level/IB/GCSE)
1. Fettes College, Edinburgh
2. Merchiston School, Edinburgh
3. St Leonards School, St Andrews
4. Glenalmond College, Perth
5. Loretto School, Musselburgh
