SNOW is set to hit parts of Scotland today as the Met Office have issued a yellow weather warning.
Upto 8cm of snow could hit roads in Scotland between Edinburgh and the Scottish Borders.
The Met Office are warning of travel delays and a 'risk of accidents' as they expect ice to build up after the clearance of sleet and snow.
The warning has been in place since 3pm this afternoon and will continue throughout the night until 11:45pm.
⚠️ Yellow weather warning issued ⚠️— Met Office (@metoffice) December 4, 2021
Snow across parts of Scotland
Saturday 1500 – 2359
Latest info 👉 https://t.co/QwDLMfRBfs
Stay #WeatherAware⚠️ pic.twitter.com/T9a2F7V0nK
A Met Office statment said: "An area of sleet and snow has developed near Edinburgh and will edge southeastwards this evening, probably tending to ease.
"However it could produce 4-8 cm of snow on the highest level roads, and a slushy cover of 1-2 cm at low levels.
"Some roads and railways likely to be affected, leading to longer journey times by road, bus and train services.
"Some icy conditions may develop following clearance of the sleet and snow, increasing the risk of accidents and injuries."
The affected areas are:
SW Scotland, Lothian Borders
East Lothian
Midlothian Council
Scottish Borders
