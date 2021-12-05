PAUL SHEERIN has been sacked as Falkirk manager in the aftermath of the League One club's 6-0 defeat at the hands of Queen's Park at Firhill on Saturday.
The 47-year-old was appointed as first-team manager in June and leaves the Bairns in fifth place in Scotland's third tier.
Saturday's hammering by Queen's Park - ostensibly a fellow promotion rival - has proven to be the straw that has broken the camel's back, prompting the Falkirk board into action.
Assistant head coach Danny Grainger has been placed in charge in the interim and could be in the dugout for this weekend's fixture with table-toppers Cove Rangers at the Falkirk Stadium.
A statement from the club read: "Falkirk Football Club has today parted company with head coach Paul Sheerin.
"We wish to thank Paul for his efforts and hard work during his time at the club and wish him well for the future.
"Assistant head coach Danny Grainger will take interim charge of first team duties while the club embarks on a search for a new head coach. A further update will be provided in the coming days."
