GREENOCK Morton are investigating an alleged racial incident during the club's Scottish Championship match against Ayr.

Club chiefs are probing the alleged incident with a Morton player reportedly racially abused by fans of the home club at Cappielow.

A club statement revealed the alleged incident of racial abuse being shouted from the home support directed at a Morton player.

The club also confirmed in the short statement that two fans, a male and a female, were ejected from the stadium during the match.

The club are now appealing for any supporters who may have information on the incident as they condemned racist behaviour in Scottish football.

A club statement read: "The club is aware of an alleged incident of racial abuse being shouted from the home support at one of our players during Saturday’s match against Ayr United at Cappielow.

"We are aware that a male and female were ejected from the stadium during the game.

"To gain further clarity, and identify the individuals, we would ask that any supporters who have any information around this alleged incident, email ceo@gmfc.net.

"Racism has no place in football, or wider society. As a club, we condemn all forms of racism, and any racist behaviour will not be tolerated."