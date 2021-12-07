A man in Paisley has been seriously assaulted in what police believe to be a targeted attack involving six masked men.

Police in Renfrewshire are appealing for information following the incident which seen a 21-year-old man abducted and seriously assaulted.

The incident happened on Thursday December 2 around 9.25pm. Officers were made aware of three men having been assaulted by a group wearing masks on Broomlands Street at Maxwellton Street in Paisley.

The 21-year-old victim was forced into the back of a dark grey BMW X3 and driven to Langfaulds Cemetery on Baljaffray Road in Glasgow around 9.50pm where he was further assaulted and threatened.

The masked suspects stole a number of items from the victim, including money and his mobile phone before leaving the scene in their car, along with another vehicle; a black Audi TT.

After the attack, the victim received treatment for his injuries at hospital and was later released.

Police are now urging anyone with knowldge of the incident to 'come forward'.

Detective Inspector Ian Ross, of Paisley CID, said: “The level of violence and intimidation shown during this incident is shocking. We believe this was a targeted attack.

“We believe there were six suspects involved in this attack and they were seen driving a dark grey BMW X3 and a black Audi TT.

“I’d urge anyone who witnessed the incidents in Broomlands Street or Langfaulds Cemetery to come forward and speak to officers. We’re especially keen for anyone who may have captured the incidents on dash cam or private CCTV to check their systems and provide relevant footage to us."

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3412 of December 2.

Alternatively, an anonymous report can be given to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.