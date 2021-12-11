TEDDY JENKS was the goal hero for Aberdeen as Stephen Glass’ team made it three Premiership wins on the bounce with victory over St Johnstone.

The second half substitute provided a bullet of a strike from the edge of the penalty area to down Callum Davidson’s Saints and send them to the foot of the league table.

Davidson was left furious with the winning goal after Jenks appeared to handle the ball in the build-up, but referee Greg Aitken saw no problem with the 84th minute effort.

After seeing replays back, Davidson said: “I still think it was a handball. That was my first reaction. It is really hard to take. The referees for us this season haven’t really gone our way.

“Three or four handballs have led to goals. The Hearts game, Hibs penalty, that game today it cost us the points. The table is really tight and it is really important that those decisions are right.

“All four officials have to make the right decision, or they have to get help from something like VAR. It was a crucial time of the game.”

Stephen Glass admitted that there was a degree of controversy about Aberdeen’s winner, but the Dons boss was delighted to come away with the three points.

“First half, we were good and moved it around well on a difficult pitch,” he beamed. “In the second half, it really became a game.

“They had a lot of opportunities, not a lot of them clear-cut, but there was threat. I think the game was crying out for a bit of quality and Teddy gave it.

“I’ve not seen it back, but you can take a lot from the reactions of players. From the way their players reacted, there is a high probability it was a handball.

“I don’t know if the ref has seen it or decided it is not a handball. The moment of quality from Teddy is the bit that I am seeing. I saw the finish and it was fantastic.”

In a first half of few chances, it was the visitors who fashioned out the first real opportunity of the contest. Jonny Hayes was causing problems down the left flank, and he fired a cross low and hard across the face of the goal.

Saints defender Jamie McCart attempted to block the cross, but instead he sliced over his own bar and had goalkeeper Zander Clark scrambling.

Hayes had more success just moments later when he stuck up a delivery to the back post. The giant figure of Jay Emmanuel-Thomas was on hand to meet the ball, but his header was turned around the post by Clark.

Callum Davidson’s St Johnstone have struggled to create in the final third in recent weeks and they appeared to be having the same problems in the first period at McDiarmid Park.

Ali Crawford, Chris Kane and Craig Bryson all had opportunities, but their final ball let the hosts down at the most crucial point.

The second period also lacked in final third action, but Kane was unlucky to see an hour mark header rebound off the inside of the post after a pinpoint Crawford cross.

Aberdeen had chances through Ryan Hedges and Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, but it was ultimately Jenks who proved to be the difference.

The on-loan Brighton man took advantage after Liam Gordon and Jamie McCart challenged each other to an aerial dual and dispatched past Clark in smart fashion.

Aberdeen are now just a point off fifth place and Glass added: “Any time you win games, you jump the table pretty quickly and the next thing is Hibs away, so that is what we focus on next.

“I am happy. I am delighted for the reward the players have got as well. It is easy to come here and not be at it and get beat. St Johnstone are a good team and Callum has them fighting.”