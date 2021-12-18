KILMARNOCK have sacked boss Tommy Wright after their clash with Dunfermline was abandoned this afternoon.

The Ayrshire side were locked at 1-1 in the Championship fixture before referee Craig Napier halted the match after 63 minutes.

Oli Shaw's early penalty had been cancelled out by Craig Wighton's finish after 20 minutes.

And after the match was called off, Killie chiefs made the decision to relieve Wright of his duties.

The club currently occupy fifth in the Championship table, five points behind league leaders Arbroath.

Killie had lost their previous three matches before this afternoon's abandoned fixture leaving Wright under pressure.

And despite today's action not finishing and the result void for a replay, Wright has been axed by the club board.

Wright was only appointed to the role in February as he attempted to keep the club in the Scottish Premiership.

But relegation through the play-offs and a poor run of form in the Championship led to his dismissal at Rugby Park.

Director Billy Bowie said: “It is with regret that we have had to take this decision as I know how much Tommy wanted to bring success to Kilmarnock.

“We thank him for his hard work and dedication during his time at Rugby Park and wish him all the best for the future.

“Everyone at the club is under no illusions that promotion back to the Premiership is the number one target for the season and with half of our league matches remaining as well as the upcoming January transfer window, our full focus is on appointing a new manager to achieve that goal.”