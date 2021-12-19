DAVID CANCOLA made it clear that his stunning goal against Livingston was not fuelled by a desire to prove a point to Davie Martindale - because he never wanted to play for the Lions in the first place.

The Austrian spent a short spell on trial at the West Lothian outfit 11 months ago but knew immediately that the Livingston manager’s philosophy was not commensurate with the way he plays the game.

Cancola notched a sublime 30 yard strike on Saturday and it was a goal that would have lifted Malky Mackay’s side out of the relegation zone had Ayo Obileye not scored what was a deserved late equaliser.

Even though the Staggies remain 11th - five points adrift of Livingston - Cancola has no regrets with the way his career has panned out.

The 25-year-old, who joined Malky Mackay’s side from Slovan Liberec in July, said: “To be honest it didn’t fit from the first minute (that my trial at Livingston would not work out).

“I came to Livingston and my first session was in the gym, the second season we were on the pitch and it was covered with snow.

“It was mostly conditioning work and I noticed from the way he likes to play and the way I like to play, it didn’t really work out.

“And at the same time I knew that the opportunity with Ross County was there as well, at that time they had a similar manager (John Hughes) to our gaffer that wants to play football and I knew from the start that’s a way better match.

“I communicated quite quickly to my agents that that’s where I wanted to go.

“I think both sides decided the same way and to be honest I’m glad with my decision.”

After a slow start to life in Dingwall, Cancola has become a first team regular in recent weeks.

The 25-year-old’s breakthrough has coincided with an upturn in County’s fortunes, with Mackay’s team unbeaten in the last four games that Cancola has started, including a victory over Dundee.

The holding midfielder added: “I really wasn’t happy with my performances up until a few weeks ago and now I’m getting into it.

“I think I’ve put on some good performances on the pitch but I can do so much more, there is a lot more to come and I’m glad to start to hit the ground.

"I’m glad we’re playing every couple of days, that suits me.

“It always helps when you play and get results. Sometimes you can play a great game but if you don’t get a good result it doesn’t help much.

“I’m glad those two fit together.”

Cancola is not renowned for his goals after only managing five in his entire career before hitting a sumptuous strike against Livingston.

Picking up James Penrice’s poor clearance 30 yards out, the Staggies player launched an unstoppable 30 yard drive that found the top corner.

However, Cancola’s joy over that strike was dampened by Obileye heading in an 89th minute equaliser for the hosts.

He added: “I’m glad to get off the mark with my first goal but all in all it is still disappointing for us.

“I moved up the pitch as I had to to close the gap to the strikers and then it got cleared to my feet. I saw that opening, struck it and I hit it quite well.”

Livingston midfielder Jack McMillan, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Saturday, insists a break is the last thing Livingston need as they look to build on the momentum gained from picking up seven points from the last available nine.

Lions boss Martindale last week called for a two-week shutdown as cases of the new Omicron variant rise rapidly across the country.

The Premiership teams will have a three-week winter break in January regardless.

McMillan said: “The way we are playing just now, we wouldn't want a break, we want to keep the momentum going.

“The winter break is going to happen no matter what. We will get a break and get a few boys back from injury and be ready to go again at the end of next month.”