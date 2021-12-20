NEWLY-APPOINTED Hibernian manager Shaun Maloney can't wait to get started in Leith after meeting the players and staff on Monday morning - but warned that it will "take a little time" until his team is playing in the manner that he would like.

The 38-year-old was announced as Jack Ross' permanent successor at Easter Road on Monday and preparations are already under way for Wednesday's Premiership fixture against Aberdeen.

Maloney - who was serving as Roberto Martinez's Belgium assistant before taking the plunge into first-team management - has vowed to instil an attacking, attractive brand of football in the capital but reminded supporters that the new style of play can't be implemented overnight.

"It has been a great few days, I have enjoyed meeting everyone this morning and looking forward to getting started and preparing for Aberdeen on Wednesday," he told the Hibernian website.

"It is a challenge coming in at this time but it is an amazing challenge. It is up to myself and the coaching staff to find a solution to that. We will prepare the players for Aberdeen, we can’t change everything overnight.

"It will take a bit of time for the players to understand how I want them to play, but the coaching process starts this morning and we will build from there.

Connecting with the fans 🧣

His style of play 🧠

Influences on his career 🎓

Thoughts on the Hibs squad 👥



Shaun Maloney has outlined his intentions for how he wants his side to play and his main aims as Manager... — Hibernian Football Club (@HibernianFC) December 20, 2021

"It has been really good to meet the players this morning – we have some fabulous and very talented players here.

"I am very open to coaching people of all ages – I believe you can improve no matter what age you are at. The history of the club bringing young players through is great and it is good to have Steve Kean in that role now which is vital.

"I am looking forward to working with the young players in the squad too. Establishing a connection and watching them progress is something I can tell is going to be special."

Maloney was in the stands at Hampden as Hibs narrowly lost out to Celtic in the final of the Premier Sports Cup on Sunday but the new boss saw plenty of positives in the defeat.

"What I saw yesterday in the cup final was a spirited second half performance and they really showed their fight," the former Scotland internationalist said.

"The foundations are there already, we have a very intense and passionate fanbase.

"What the players gave yesterday to David [Gray] and Craig [Samson] meant a lot to both of them. Those levels of fight and dedication to the staff and the supporters were there for all to see."