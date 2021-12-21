Nicola Sturgeon announced a range of Omicron rules today in order to try and limit the spread of Covid after Christmas.

From December 27, various new measures will be implemented in Scotland, covering hospitality and public events amongst others.

Caps will be put on the number of people attending public events, but what does this mean for weddings?

Here's what you need to know...

Are weddings allowed under the new post-Christmas Covid rules?

Yes, weddings are still allowed to go ahead under the new rules introduced by the Scottish government.

Limits on the number of people attending indoor and outdoor public events will be in place from December 27, however this does not apply to private events such as weddings and funerals.

What rules were introduced by Nicola Sturgeon this afternoon?

1. Limits on indoor and outdoor public events

From December 27, there will be caps on the number of people allowed at indoor and outdoor public events.

For indoor standing events the limit will be 100; for indoor seated events it will be 200; and for outdoor events it will be 500 seated or standing.

Physical distancing of 1 metre will be required at events that go ahead within these limits.

This will include sports like football matches, and events like Hogmanay street parties.

This will be in place for a period of three weeks, when it will be reviewed.

2. Stay at home plea for after Christmas

The first minister issued an urge to limit socialising and social contact from December 27.

Scots are being urged to stay at home as much as possible in the weeks following Christmas day, and when people do go out, to maintain physical distancing.

3. Table service and social distancing reintroduced to hospitality

From December 27, for a period of three weeks, venues serving alcohol for consumption must return to table service.

Indoor hospitality and leisure venues will be asked to ensure 1 metre distance, not within, but between groups of people who are attending together.

The Scottish government will also continue to advise people that if they are attending indoor hospitality or leisure venues, there should be no more than 3 households represented in any group.

4. Guidance on indoor adult contact sport

The Scottish government will introduce guidance to the effect that non-professional indoor contact sports for adults should not take place during the three week period from 26 December.