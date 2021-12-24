KILMARNOCK and Ayr have made a joint approach to the SPFL to request the postponement of their upcoming derby clash.
The Ayrshire clubs are scheduled to play as part of the traditional New Year derby fixtures on January 2.
Championship, League One and League Two clubs voted to continue their season as the winter break was brought forward in the top-flight.
But the clubs have joined forced to request the match be postponed with a 500-fan limit currently in place under Scottish Government restrictions.
Nicola Sturgeon announced stadia will be capped to 500 spectators for three weeks as part of circuit breaker restrictions.
And the clubs are hopeful if the match can be pushed back then they'll be granted clearance for a full house when it is played.
A Kilmarnock statement read: "We have made a joint approach with Ayr United to the SPFL to postpone our Championship match, scheduled for January 2, 2022 until a date where more than 500 supporters can be permitted entry to the stadium.
"We will provide an update on this request as soon as we can."
