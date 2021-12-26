MOTHERWELL remained in fourth place following this triumph and may qualify for Europa League football next season but, if they could only face Livingston every week, they would be competing for the championship trophy itself.

They now have 16 wins and four draws from their last 22 meetings with the Lions, whose recent revival hit the buffers at Fir Park.

A section of the 500 Motherwell supporters present jeered the name of Tony Watt, the Premiership’s leading goalscorer, who is set to leave for Dundee United, when the list of substitutes was read out over the tannoy.

Assistant-manager Chris Lucketti, taking charge while manager Graham Alexander served a one-match touchline ban, revealed afterwards that the former Celtic star may move to Tannadice next month.

“[The fact he was left out] was down to us picking a side we thought could win us the three points,” he said. “There have been situations with Tony recently but today was all about the team. We have a good squad and Connor Shields came in and put in a fantastic performance.

“Regarding Tony, there is a likelihood that he could leave in January but there’s nothing set in stone yet so we’ll just keep working away until we hear differently.

“It’s hard to say whether any money we may get for him would be used to help strengthen the team but we’ll be ready to move if that does happen.”

Watt’s absence provided the confident Dutchman, Kevin van Veen, with the opportunity to take centre stage and the 30-year-old did not disappoint.

There had been little between the teams until he stepped up to take a free-kick, harshly awarded by referee Don Robertson after Nathan McGinley and Alan Forrest became entangled on the edge of the 18-yard box.

In fairness, van Veen still had it all to do but he was equal to the challenge as he despatched the ball with some venom into Max Strykjek’s top right-hand corner.

Livingston moved the ball well until they reached the final third of the pitch, where their moved invariably broke down due to poor decisions and deliveries.

Visiting midfielder Craig Sibbald collected the first yellow card of the afternoon when he hauled down Kaiyne Woolery as the winger burst past him.

Jackson Longridge was also cautioned immediately after the restart for a handball he could have done little about as Livingston, now without a victory at Fir Park in 12 attempts since 2002, seemed more likely to fall further behind than to draw level.

A second goal would have sealed the outcome and Sean Goss saw a netbound effort from Woolery’s cutback blocked bravely by Ayo Obileye as the Steelmen continued to manufacture more and better openings.

Former Rangers loanee Goss should have settled things after being released by van Veen in the 66th minute but his angled drive was kept out by Stryjek.

The striker then provided his team-mate with another master class in finishing as he guided a magnificent whipped cross from Connor Shields behind the goalkeeper 17 minutes from the end for his seventh goal of the season.

“Kevin’s a real matchwinner and the free-kick he put in the top corner was special but he’s capable of that,” said Lucketti.

“He can go from strength to strength because he’s getting the rewards for his exceptionally hard work on the training pitch and we’re also reaping the benefits of that.”

Motherwell were grateful for his intervention, especially when substitute Bruce Anderson turned James Penrice’s driven cross past Liam Kelly with three minutes (and another five of stoppage time) remaining, although they ran down the clock to take all three points.

“I told the boys at half-time that we had to get more balls into the box and get in behind them a bit more,” said Livingston manager Davie Martindale.

“Motherwell don’t really come out of their shape and they were just hitting us on the counter.”