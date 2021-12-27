ROSS County captain Jack Baldwin will look to take a mental break from the pressure of fighting for Premiership survival before returning to Dingwall to go again.

The defender’s personal plans were thrown into disarray by the revised winter break dates but he will use this week to return to his family home in England to see his wife and children and press the reset button.

Malky Mackay’s side could not see the year out with a positive result but have succeeded over the course of recent weeks in getting their noses in front of Dundee and bottom of the table St Johnstone.

“We felt like we could get something from the Hearts game so we are going into the break a bit frustrated but in the bigger picture, after a slow start to the season, after the recent form we have been in we can take positives into the break,” said Balwin.

“We can get a rest and a mental break and come back fresh and ready to come back to kick on. We know where we can improve, where we have to improve. We have been on a great run and there are games I think where we feel we could have picked up all three points rather than drawing games but we will definitely be ready to kick on when we return.

“My own plans have changed a bit. My wife and kids aren’t living with me at the minute because of the housing situation so we have lost a week. They were supposed to be up until the 2nd Jan but my wife understands that football changes everything so she knows that sometimes you need to roll with the punches and you can’t do anything about it. I will go back home and get a break to see some family and friends and be ready to go again.”