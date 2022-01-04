ST JOHNSTONE have confirmed the signing of Tony Gallacher from Liverpool.

The 22-year-old left-sided defender moves to McDiarmid Park on a contract until the summer of 2024.

Gallacher broke into the Falkirk first team as a teenager and then moved to Liverpool in a six-figure transfer fee in 2018.

He spent part of last season on loan at Toronto FC on loan and then returned to Anfield.

Gallacher said: "I'm really excited about my move to St Johnstone and can't wait to get started.

"I had a great time at Liverpool and I'd like to thank everyone there for looking after me and helping me to improve as a footballer and teach me so many good habits.

"I feel very lucky to have been part of a massive Football Club with so many wonderful professionals and people. It was an incredible education.

"But I felt the time was right to look for first-team football and an exciting opportunity presented itself at St Johnstone.

"Having been out on loan at Toronto, I enjoyed my time there and it made me want more and more first-team football.

"It's now up to me to show everyone at St Johnstone that I'm good enough to play regular first-team football and that's what I plan to do.

"My preference is to play on the left-hand side as I feel I have good energy to get up and down and can deliver crosses into the box. I also enjoy the defensive side of the game.

"My immediate aim is to work hard and integrate with the group. Team spirit is so important and I know it's a really good squad at St Johnstone.

"There will be a feeling of positivity going into the second half of the season. We then need to take that into games and we will.

"It's vital to win games of football and I am confident we will do that to move away from the bottom end of the table."