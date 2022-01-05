MOTHERWELL boss Graham Alexander has shared his delight after midfielder Barry Maguire agreed a new deal.
The midfielder has extended his stay at the club until the summer of 2024.
“I’m delighted Barry has committed himself to us at an important stage of his career,” Alexander said.
“He’s consistently shown he has all the attributes of a player we want, from how he trains and prepares, to his will to win and quality.
“He’s great to work with and we believe he will continue to progress into a top midfield player.”
Maguire has been an impressive and regular performer in midfield for Motherwell this campaign, making 15 appearances and netting one goal.
The 23-year-old has played 57 times in total, scoring twice, since making his professional debut back in April 2018.
