SHAUN MALONEY was thrilled as Hibernian secured the signing of Arsenal's Harry Clarke on an 18-month loan.

The 20-year-old, who spent the first half of this season on loan at Ross County, is the club's third addition this month after Ewan Henderson and Elias Melkersen sealed moves to Easter Road.

The versatile defender has previously played in central defence, full-back and wing-back and Maloney is looking forward to making the most of Clarke's diverse skill-set.

"Harry has very good technical attributes in both attacking and defensive actions, and I’m really pleased we’ve been able to secure him for the club," Maloney told the Hibs website.

"He will bring an exciting energy and speed in both areas, and I have no doubt he’ll be a big asset for us going forward.

"In speaking to him, I know how hungry he is to succeed and be a part of this club and over the coming days I’m very much looking forward to working with him."

Meanwhile, 22-year-old forward Jamie Gullan has departed the capital as he returned to Raith Rovers for a fourth stint - this time on a permanent deal.

The Hibees academy product had three loan spells at Stark's Park between 2019 and 2021 and, after failing to make the breakthrough into the starting XI in Leith, has opted to sign a two-and-a-half year deal in Kirkcaldy.

"The gaffer [John McGlynn] put faith in me at a young age,” he explained.

"At my first loan spell I didn’t have much exposure to first-team football and he put his faith in me to play. I’ve got to be thankful for that and that’s helped me as a player.

"Every loan spell here at the club I’ve improved and learned a lot.

"The manager, Smudger [assistant Paul Smith] and all of the coaching staff have put a lot of faith in me – now it’s time for me to pay them back."