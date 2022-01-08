ABERDEEN have confirmed the signing of highly-rated American midfielder Dante Polvara.

The Dons have this afternoon announced the deal.

The 21-year-old joins as a free agent, and becomes Stephen Glass' first recruit of the January window.

Formerly of New York City, Polvara had been playing college football with Georgetown Hoyas.

He bagged 19 goals in 60 appearances at that level.

He is also the winner of the prestigious MAC Hermann Trophy and Polvara has also been named the Big East Division's best midfielder for the last two seasons.

He has signed on a two-and-a-half-year contract, subject to securing a visa.

Stephen Glass is pleased to see another exciting prospect commit their future to Aberdeen.

He said: “Dante is a fantastic emerging talent.

“He chose to go through the college pathway after emerging from the New York City academy alongside Gio Reyna of Borussia Dortmund and Joe Scally of Borussia Monchengladbach.

“He is coming to us at a good age and whilst he could have opted to take the next step in his career in the MLS, we’re delighted he has decided to come to Pittodrie and we look forward to working with Dante to continue his development.

“As a Club we’ve been clear in our ambition to be the best developer of talent and we’re committed to creating a pathway for promising young players to our first team.

“We look forward to seeing Dante progress over the next couple of years”.

Dante is looking forward to kicking off this exciting new chapter in his career.

He said: “When I heard about the interest from Aberdeen I talked with Coach Wiese at Georgetown about the opportunity, but also spoke at length to Aberdeen manager, Stephen Glass, and Christian Ramirez, who also recently moved from the States to Scotland, and it was clear the Club has a rich footballing history.

“I had a number of other options, both in the MLS and Europe, but I felt that Aberdeen was the right Club for me to learn and develop as a player. It has a clear strategy of investing in young players and providing a visible pathway to enable them to fulfil their potential.

“I can’t wait to get started and meet my new teammates and the Red Army.”