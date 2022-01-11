A new Covid strain that combines the Delta and Omicron variant has been found in Cyrpus, according to reports.

The Express and Bloomberg are reporting that Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus has found 25 cases of the 'Deltacron' strain in Cyprus.

Professor Kostrikis said: "We will see in the future if this strain is more pathological or more contagious or if it will prevail."

The sequences of the Deltacron cases were sent to GISAID, an international database that tracks changes in Coronavirus on January 7.

Experts have said it is too early to assess the potential new strain.

In the seven days leading up to January 9, the UK had 1,217,097 positive cases of Covid-19 and 1,295 deaths.

Daily cases of Covid-19 (PA)

It comes after UK Education Secretary Nadhim Zahawi has insisted tests will remain free amid criticism after suggestions they could be scaled back despite soaring coronavirus cases.

The Sunday Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson would make the announcement within weeks, while the NHS Test and Trace system could also be scaled back.

Mr Zahawi told Sky’s Trevor Phillips on Sunday: “I saw that story this morning, which I was slightly puzzled by because I don’t recognise it at all. This is absolutely not where we are at.

“For January alone 425 million lateral flow tests (are) coming in and they will continue to be available for free.

“I don’t really recognise where that story is coming from.”

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon warned Boris Johnson that axing universal free lateral flow tests would be an “utterly wrongheaded” approach to dealing with coronavirus.