DUNFERMLINE have agreed a new contract with highly-rated midfielder Paul Allan as manager John Hughes continues his hunt for new signings to help the club’s relegation battle.

The Pars, who have already snapped up Coll Donaldson and Steven Lawless, have been linked with a move for St Johnstone defender Efe Ambrose as they prepare for the end of Mark Connolly’s loan from Dundee United.

Hughes' side are bottom of the Championship after last weekend’s 5-0 hammering from Morton and admits he has been frustrated in his attempts to attract more fresh faces.

He said: “In terms of players coming in, there are a lot of teams holding on to players because of Covid. I can understand that.

“So, when you think you are just about there, the rug gets pulled from underneath you.

“Would I like to have done all my business in the first 10 days of the window? One hundred per cent.

“But it’s not going to be like that and I can only apologise to the supporters for that.

“We need to be very specific in making sure what we are bringing in enhances the team.”

Allan has joined Northern Ireland under-21 striker Lewis McCann in penning a new contract through to 2024.

The 21-year-old has been with Dunfermline since the age of 10 and has started the last three games in his breakthrough campaign with the Fifers.