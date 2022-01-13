ST JOHNSTONE have tabled a £150,000 bid for Inverness defender Robbie Deas.

Callum Davidson’s side are keen to land the 21-year-old, who is contracted in the Highlands until the summer of 2023.

Deas was on the books with Celtic as a youngster and spent time on loan at Cowdenbeath and Alloa before moving to Inverness in 2020.

The central defender has played a key role for Billy Dodds’ side as they aim to gain promotion back into the Premiership, but Herald and Times Sport understands that the player is keen on a move to Perth.

St Johnstone have already had two bids knocked back for Deas, but they have now returned with a third and final offer in an attempt to land the highly-rated centre-back this window.

Saints have already signed defenders Dan Cleary and Tony Gallacher this January and they have also brought in former Celtic and Dundee United striker Nadir Ciftci.

Chairman Steve Brown promised to back his manager Davidson with last season’s double winners currently languishing at the foot of the Premiership table.

Speaking last month, he said: “January will see the opening of the mid-season transfer window and our aim is to enhance the quality of the squad.

“With this in mind, the board have made considerable funds available to the football department.

“This will give Callum the opportunity to bring in all the necessary players he requires.

“Our focus at the football club, from the boardroom all the way through McDiarmid Park, is to have a positive second half of the season.

“We will do everything within our capabilities to make sure we deliver.”

Meanwhile, Charlie Gilmour has returned from his short loan spell at Alloa Athletic.

McDiarmid Park boss Davidson has been impressed with the 22-year-old's progression under Barry Ferguson and he hopes the former Arsenal man can add a different dimension to his midfield options.