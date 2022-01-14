DEREK MCINNES has reunited with a familiar face at Kilmarnock as Ash Taylor signs a permanent deal with the Rugby Park club.

It's the third time that McInnes has teamed up with the centre-half in his career, having had the towering defender at Aberdeen on two occasions - where he made 178 appearances.

Taylor has signed a deal until the summer of 2023 in Ayrshire having mutually terminated his contract at Walsall.

And the 31-year-old says the prospect of working with McInnes again made it an easy decision. 

He told the Kilmarnock website: “I’m really excited to join as I know what a great club Kilmarnock is having played against them in the past and I can’t wait to get going.

“Everything about Killie is exciting at the moment, especially the challenge to gain promotion back to the Premiership by winning the league.

“The manager was naturally a huge factor in me coming here. I’ve had two spells playing under him so when I got the call it was an easy decision to make.”

Taylor becomes Killie's second January addition following the arrival of winger Daniel MacKay on loan from Hibs.