DEREK MCINNES has reunited with a familiar face at Kilmarnock as Ash Taylor signs a permanent deal with the Rugby Park club.
It's the third time that McInnes has teamed up with the centre-half in his career, having had the towering defender at Aberdeen on two occasions - where he made 178 appearances.
Taylor has signed a deal until the summer of 2023 in Ayrshire having mutually terminated his contract at Walsall.
And the 31-year-old says the prospect of working with McInnes again made it an easy decision.
He told the Kilmarnock website: “I’m really excited to join as I know what a great club Kilmarnock is having played against them in the past and I can’t wait to get going.
“Everything about Killie is exciting at the moment, especially the challenge to gain promotion back to the Premiership by winning the league.
“The manager was naturally a huge factor in me coming here. I’ve had two spells playing under him so when I got the call it was an easy decision to make.”
Taylor becomes Killie's second January addition following the arrival of winger Daniel MacKay on loan from Hibs.
