BILLY DODDS felt Caley Thistle’s costly draw with Queen of the South turned into “carnage” amid off-side controversy - but refused to turn fire on the officials.

The Inverness manager was left bewildered after Queens’ opener from Lee Connelly looked like it should have been flagged offside.

After Billy Mckay and Tom Walsh shot the Highlanders ahead in the second half, referee Willie Collum and his far-side assistant caused havoc by reversing an initial offside decision against Ally Roy’s leveller.

The 2-2 draw saw the hosts slip four points behind shock leaders Arbroath.

Dodds said: “There were 500 people here today, frustrated It was quite an atmosphere, but I thought it turned into a bit of chaos and carnage at times.

“We’re all frustrated because we think their goals are offside.

“I’m not blaming the referee or the officials, because it is an interpretation of the rules.

“I’ve been through it thoroughly with Willie Collum. I like Willie, I don’t care what anyone else says.

“The first one was very close - I think slightly offside.

“I thought my team were brilliant to get themselves in front and then frustrating with the two goals we’ve lost.

“It is a kick in the teeth, but we go again.”

Tom Walsh clipped a low shot towards the bottom left corner after slicing across the edge of the penalty area, but saw it saved brilliantly down low by keeper Joshua Rae, who then blocked Mckay on the rebound.

Momentum stayed with the hosts, but Shane Sutherland flashed a low attempt a whisker wide of the right-hand post.

There was controversy as Queens took a 39th minute lead.

Howls for off-side greeted Ruari Paton’s defence-splitting pass that sent Connelly racing clean through the middle.

The 22-year-old nipped around Ridgers and slotted into the empty net for his third goal in three matches against Caley Jags.

The home side were back on level terms after 62 minutes.

Ridgers’ huge punt forward bounced between defenders Willie Gibson and Euan East and Mckay nipped between them to drill a left foot finish past Rae.

Mckay then knocked the ball down with his head for Sutherland in front of goal, but Queens’ veteran Gibson traced in to make a wonderful saving block.

The second reward for the upsurge in home pressure came 10 minutes after the first.

With McKay releasing the cleverest of back heels, Walsh raced in behind the away defence the right side of the box.

The home winger swept a fine finish into the far corner of the net with his right foot.

There was utter confusion after Queens stuck the ball in the net after 76 minutes, with substitute Ally Roy racing in on the right to net.

The finish appeared to be flagged off-side but then, after debate between referee Willie Collum and his linesman, was given - with the ball seeming to nick off a home defender to play Roy onside.

Keeper Rae also produced a superb diving save to deny Tom Walsh’s 18-yard strike towards the right corner of the net before a barrage of home pressure in added time.

Queens’ manager Allan Johnston said: “I thought it was a good performance by the boys, but our first goal against probably sums up our season so far.

“It is a just a kick out, right through, and we don’t deal with the header and then we lose a really sloppy goal.

“But credit to the boys, they kept going.”