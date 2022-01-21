A section of a major motorway has been closed to traffic following a serious collision. 

Police Scotland said that the M8 has closed between junctions 12 at Cumberland Road in Glasgow, and junction 13.,

Drivers have been advised to find alternative routes routes. 

Traffic Scotland said that traffis is being forced to a standstill in both directions. 

The accident is nbelieved to have happened in the westbound lane, heading into the city.

All lanes have been shut, while those heading east were restricted to two lanes from five. 

Police Scotland Tweeted: "Due to an ongoing incident the #M8 is CLOSED between #J12 to #J13. Please AVOID the area and use an alternate route. Vehicles are being diverted from the motorway."

This is a breaking news story and will be updated

 

 