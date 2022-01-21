A section of a major motorway has been closed to traffic following a serious collision.
Police Scotland said that the M8 has closed between junctions 12 at Cumberland Road in Glasgow, and junction 13.,
Drivers have been advised to find alternative routes routes.
Traffic Scotland said that traffis is being forced to a standstill in both directions.
The accident is nbelieved to have happened in the westbound lane, heading into the city.
All lanes have been shut, while those heading east were restricted to two lanes from five.
Due to an ongoing incident the #M8 is ⛔️ CLOSED ⛔️ between #J12 to #J13. Please AVOID the area and use an alternate route. Vehicles are being diverted from the motorway. @trafficscotland @BBCTravelScot @STVNews @1025Clyde1 @CasCasG— Road Policing Scotland (@polscotrpu) January 21, 2022
Police Scotland Tweeted: "Due to an ongoing incident the #M8 is CLOSED between #J12 to #J13. Please AVOID the area and use an alternate route. Vehicles are being diverted from the motorway."
NEW❗️⌚️11:50#M8 RTC— Traffic Scotland (@trafficscotland) January 21, 2022
RTC on the M8 between J13 and J14, affecting both directions.
Traffic slowing on approach - please #TakeCare.
Updates as we get them.@SWTrunkRoads #Glasgow pic.twitter.com/glgfi9suc3
This is a breaking news story and will be updated
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.