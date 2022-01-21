MORGAN BOYES admits Adam Lewis sold him on a move to Livingston after realising that his Liverpool dream was over.

The defender joined on an initial 18 month deal earlier this month, with the Lions having the option to extend that deal by a further year.

Boyes came through the Liverpool academy and managed two appearances for the Reds, both in cup competition.

The 20-year-old heard all about Livingston from Lewis as the on loan midfielder underwent rehab for a foot problem back at Liverpool.

Boyes is now delighted to have joined him at the Tony Macaroni Arena.

Boyes, who could be handed his debut in today’s Scottish Cup visit of Ross County, said: “I had been at Liverpool for so long it was time to step out and make that next step and this is the perfect place for it.

"I'm settling in well, it's been a lot easier than I expected. "Changing country and coming up, not having a place, you can be a bit isolated but the lads have made it easy for me.

“I also spoke a lot to Adam about the club as he was was back at Liverpool doing his rehab.

“He encouraged me to come up and gave me plenty of information that tilted me towards coming up this way.”

Boyes also spent a brief time on loan at Fleetwood Town but the Welshman reckons the Scottish Premiership will provide the ideal platform for him to progress his career.

He added: "The league's very competitive. I've done the lower leagues in England, League One, League Two but this league for me is a higher level and I wanted to challenge myself in this instead.

“You could say in the past that Scottish football was looked down on when you were in England but I think now it seems more competitive and I think it’s more challenging than people think.

"I'm still young and learning the game. I spoke to the gaffer and he said it's a great learning curve to come up here and get exposed to this type of training and level of play.

“It’s a high level at the club and I would like to think that I will not be too far off it when I get the chance to play and hopefully that’s soon.

“Hopefully I can show myself in a good way and that will help me in the future. I will see what the gaffer has in mind but hopefully I can make my debut at the weekend.”