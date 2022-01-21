PARTICK Thistle have confirmed Zak Rudden will move to Dundee in the summer - but issued a transfer warning to his future club.

The striker, 21, has agreed a pre-contract move with the Dens Park club but it's thought James McPake may try and sign Rudden this month.

The Dundee boss is looking for striking reinforcements with Jason Cummings headed to Australia and Leigh Griffiths' future uncertain.

But Thistle chiefs have issued a warning that a "satisfactory" offer will need to be made if they're to allow Rudden to leave this month.

The club rejected bids from St Johnstone and Motherwell this month before the Dundee pre-contract agreement and still see Rudden as an important first-team player.

A statement read: "Partick Thistle Football Club acknowledges Dundee Football Club’s announcement of Zak Rudden’s pre-contract signing.

"The club reiterates that Zak is an important member of our first team squad and will remain so until the end of the season unless a satisfactory offer is made during the January transfer window.

"No further comment will be made at this time."

A Dundee statement added: "Dundee Football Club are delighted to announce the signing of Zak Rudden on a pre-contract.

"21-year-old Zak has hit the net nine times for SPFL Championship side Partick Thistle this season.

"A product of Rangers youth academy, he has successful loan spells with Falkirk, in the SPFL Championship, and Plymouth in EFL League Two before joining Thistle on a permanent deal.

"He helped them to the League One title last season and has continued that form into this campaign.

"Zak will sign a deal until 2025 when his contract at Firhill expires in the summer."