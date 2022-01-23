ST JOHNSTONE have announce the signing of John Mahon on a contract until the summer of 2024.

The 22-year-old switches to McDiarmid Park from Sligo Rovers for an undisclosed fee.

Mahon could feature as Saints face off against Dundee in the Premiership in a huge bottom of the table clash.

After penning his deal, the Irishman said: "It's great to finally put pen to paper. This is a very proud moment for myself and my family.

"I had a great time at Sligo and I thank everyone there for their support. It's a great football club.

"But my focus is now 100 per cent on St Johnstone. Scottish football is going to provide me with a new challenge and I feel I'm ready for it.

"I met with the manager this morning. We had a good conversation and I can't wait to get started tomorrow.

"I know that the team won the two domestic cups last season and I watched the games. The lads were brilliant.

"I know the current circumstances are different and we need to start winning games in the Premiership.

"We have a battle on our hands and I'm up for the fight. This is the kind of battle I relish.

"When I was at Sligo we had to face some tough times and we managed to turn the corner. So, I know what's required. We can do the same at St Johnstone.

"I'm a defender who likes to win my headers and win my tackles. I take pride in getting clean sheets.

"I want to get into the team as quickly as possible and it's up to me to impress the gaffer.

"I'm right footed but have played on the left hand side for Sligo. I'll play wherever the gaffer wants me to.

"This is all about getting results to turn things around and the aim of everyone at the football club is to start the process on Wednesday night against Dundee."