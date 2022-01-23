HE has been tipped for big things in the future by Tam Courts.

Dylan Levitt is on-loan at Dundee United from football giants Manchester United.

And his goal-winning display against Kilmarnock in the Scottish Cup on Saturday showed exactly the quality he has in his locker.

The Welshman, 21, produced a great bit of skill to get away from Euan Murray in extra-time at Rugby Park. With all the room in the world, the internationalist then unleashed an expert finish into the bottom corner, leaving Killie keeper Zach Hemming no chance.

United were certainly fortunate to progress through the tie given several missed opportunities from the Ayrshire side, who levelled the scoring early in the game through Rory McKenzie after Marc McNulty’s third-minute opener.

But Levitt’s first goal in senior football proved to be the difference – and he says it’s one he’ll always remember, as he sent home the 1,600-strong away following happy.

He said: “It was my first senior goal and I’m very happy for myself, the team and the travelling fans. We got what we deserved from the game and we found a way to win.

Levitt celebrates with his team-mates

“It’s always good to get into the next round. I was surprised by the way they opened up at the goal – I just saw space and kept going and then saw even more space.

“That let me get my finish off and celebrate with the fans. It was amazing because every player wants to score, especially in a cup tie. And when you see so many fans at an away day it was a great feeling.

“It’s always good to have chemistry in a team so you play to other players’ strengths and work off that. Butch (Calum Butcher) and I did well here and it’s good to play alongside him.

“Adapting is a massive thing in football. You’ve got to be able to adapt to a lot of difficult situations and being away in so many different countries on international duty and learning from last season has helped me adapt really well to being in the Premiership.”

Like most youngsters who arrive in Scotland with a good reputation from England, Levitt will be looking to kick-on in the years to come.

There are examples in the recent past which highlights the benefits of what a successful loan in Scotland can do for your career. None more so than James Maddison.

But while the midfielder recognises those comparisons, he insists he is only focussed on this season, and not what may lie ahead in his future.

He added: “I’m just focusing on this season and not looking further forward than that. I just hope we can get the right results and that will continue.

“The manager [Courts] said I can go all the way in the game and that’s great to hear. It’s good that I’m playing here and I respect the club, the staff and the fans.

“It’s a positive thing that the club is doing everything they can to push me and the team forward.”

Meanwhile, Killie hero McKenzie said it felt like Derek McInnes’ men were playing in the wrong division for large parts of Saturday’s tie.

They may have lost this one, but the attacking midfielder insists there were plenty of positives to build on for the club’s promotion push in the second half of the season.

He said: “I thought we were the better team; they had their moments of course they did.

“But for large parts and particularly a spell in the second half where if we’d taken a chance we could’ve gone on to win the game.

“We were superb and hopefully we can take that into the next 15 games.

“It shows what we’ve got. It was a good atmosphere to play in and it’s not felt like that this season at times against smaller teams in the Championship.

“It was thoroughly enjoyable so, although it’s a defeat, you’ve got to take the positives from it.”