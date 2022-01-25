The Scots pine that is such an iconic feature of forests in this country could disappear from Scotland's landscape over the next century due to climate change, says the author of a new book on the changing pattern of tree distribution, The Treeline.

In an in-depth interview, Ben Rawlence said he came across this prediction, which he regards as "earthshattering" in a couple of diffferent papers which modelled the impact of climate change on the tree. One was created by the University of Oregon, the other the Met Office. “It didn’t take much,” he said, “to join the dots and say that if they were gone at 63 degrees north and we’re at 57 degrees north, that means that they’re gone.”