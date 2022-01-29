What's the story?
The return of BBC Three.
Where did it go?
Following BBC budget cuts and despite strong public opposition, the channel ceased operations in February 2016. It was replaced by a BBC Three-branded streaming service on iPlayer.
And now it is back?
Affirmative. The UK media regulator Ofcom approved its relaunch as a broadcast television channel last autumn.
Why should I care?
Lest we forget BBC Three – which began in 2003 aimed at those aged 16 to 34 – has brought us TV greats including Killing Eve, Fleabag and Normal People, as well as earlier hits such as Little Britain, Gavin and Stacey, Bodies, The Mighty Boosh and Monkey Dust.
What can we expect?
The new incarnation of BBC Three is billed as offering drama, comedy, entertainment, documentaries, news and sport. Its big launch night will see the debut of RuPaul's Drag Race: UK Versus the World.
Lots of new shows?
Yes and no. There are already grumbles about repeats. The clutch of upcoming new programmes ranges from a much-anticipated adaptation of Sally Rooney's novel Conversations With Friends to a Top Gear-style series with young farmers racing souped-up tractors.
When can I watch?
BBC Three returns from Tuesday, 7pm, available via Freeview, Sky, Virgin and Freesat. It can also be watched live on the BBC Three channel page on iPlayer.
