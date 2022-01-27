RANGERS could make a loan offer for Manchester United youngster Amad Diallo, according to reports.
According to the Daily Express, Ralf Ragnick’s side want to send the player out on loan and Rangers are one of the clubs interested.
Following the loss of Ianis Hagi for the rest of the season with an injury, the Ivorian could step in as his replacement.
Diallo was set to join Giovanni Van Bronckhorst’s former club Feyenoord in the summer, but the deal fell through.
Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has now claimed a deal for Diallo to join on a six-month loan has been agreed.
But it's reported there is no option-to-buy included in the agreement - which could be signed in the coming hours.
The youngster has only played one game for Manchester United this season in their Champions League tie against Young Boys in December.
There are said to be some English Championship sides interested in the 19-year-old, as well as interest from Serie A.
United want Diallo to gain experience on loan and it is understood they are looking for a guarantee of playing time wherever he ends up.
