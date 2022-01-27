Glasgow can remain one of the leading UK retail cities, but to secure its future it will mean having a bit less of it, according to the city council leader.



Councillor Susan Aitken said covered city centre malls have uncertain futures but that city streets could be endlessly adaptable.

Her comments came as a report was delivered to Glasgow City Council’s City Administration Committee on plans to demolish Buchanan Galleries and replace it with a mixed-use urban neighbourhood.

Owners Landsec want to create a £825million mixed-used site including homes, offices, retail, hospitality and new city streets.

Radical plans could see Buchanan Galleries pulled down

Councillor Aitken said: “It might seem that it is counter-intuitive to destroy in order to save and to demolish Buchanan Galleries in order to build resilience and sustainability into the city centre.

“People have become used to and perhaps even fond of Buchanan Galleries over the years. It wasn’t universally popular when it was built but they will wonder why such a radical transformation is necessary and particularly a demolition with the environmental impact that that has.

“It might be more helpful to think of the broad proposal as going back to a previous time and perhaps a restoration of Buchanan Street and the surrounding area an on-street high street and an on-street retail experience.”

Councillor Susan Aitken said Glasgow can still be a leader in retail

Councillor Aitken said retail still has a hugely important role in the city centre.

She added: “It is a big employer, particularly of women, but securing the future of retail probably means having a bit less of it and more of those other uses, particularly city centre living. We will remain one of the leading retail cities on these islands.

“At the time Buchanan Galleries were built city centre malls were all the rage, but arguably nothing ages faster than the fashionable, but it is clear now that these kind of covered malls within city centres have an uncertain future at best. City streets don’t go out of style. They are endlessly adaptable and adaptability might be the key quality that Glasgow city centre needs for future proofing and in building both economic and environmental sustainability in the future.”

Labour group leader Councillor Malcolm Cunning said he could see that one of the key elements was opening the city grid back up and connecting the Sauchiehall Street area, along to Cathedral Street.

He raised the issue of demolishing a building that is 23 years old and noted Landsec’s intention for the project to be a net zero development. He also said that given previous proposed expansion plans for the site dating back to 2010, it would seem they have “dodged a bullet” given the way retail has been affected in the past few years.

The new plan will encourage city centre living

In terms of achieving net zero, Councillor Cunning said: “I think we need more flesh on the bones as to how that operates as even someone who is technically restricted knows that pouring concrete is one of the most carbon intensive activities so how the entire thing lands up at net zero, I think at some stage we need more detail on.”

Mr Cunning posed the question with a mixed-use development including residential, what would be the enhancement to the city in terms of enhanced council tax. Councillor Aitken said at this stage it was too early to say. She added that Landsec intend to commit in excess of £10m to progress planning design and legal matters if the report was to be approved by councillors.

Councillors gave their approval for officials to enter into negotiations with developers Landsec.

The council said it will look at using Tax Incremental Finance (TIF) to support some of the major works needed to deliver the masterplan.

This would include a proposal to construct a capping over some, or all, of the North Cutting of the railway line at Queen Street Station to create a platform for either a building or a public space, in addition to public realm works in and around the area. Progressing the cap will require Landsec to obtain consent from Network Rail, and discussions for this have commenced.

TIF is a financial mechanism promoted by the Scottish Government through a series of six pilot projects, one of which was the earlier Buchanan Galleries TIF in Glasgow. TIF allows for a local authority to borrow over a 25-year period to deliver enabling works in the form of new and enhanced public realm and community infrastructure, creating an environment that will leverage new private sector investment and in turn deliver additional non-domestic rates (NDR) from the consequent development activity.