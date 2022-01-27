SCOTTISH legend Andy Murray has sent a touching message of support to wheelchair tennis champion Dylan Alcott.

The Australian revealed today that two-time Wimbledon winner Murray had been in touch to congratulate him on a wonderful career in the sport following his retirement.

The seven-time Australian Open champion lost his last ever match in the final to Sam Schroder of the Netherlands 7-5 6-0 in the Rod Laver Arena.

Alcott, 31, said his swansong was very different from his debut in 2014 which was watched by five people.

And a text from Murray during the Aussie's press conference reduced Alcott to tears.

He told the media: "This just sums up how it's changed. I Hope he doesn't mind this but Andy Murray has just messaged me.

"'You're an absolute rockstar and an inspiration for everything that you've done'.

"That kills me. It makes me want to cry. Special. It's so nice - it's like that everywhere.

"I never thought that would happen. It's cool, really cool. I think that's better than winning a tennis tournament.

"A legend of the sport getting out to watch our tennis. If it's good enough for someone like that it's good enough for anyone."